Towson University removes slave owners’ names from buildings

Both opened before Towson codified its facility naming policy in 2017. The committee concluded that honoring the slave owners wouldn’t meet the current guidelines. It determined that Carroll and Paca’s disregard for diversity and equity doesn’t align with the university’s values.

Students have called on school officials for years to change the building names. A group called “Tigers for Justice” collected more than 6,700 signatures demanding their removal.

Schatzel acknowledged the men’s contributions as founding fathers but questioned in a letter “how we can ask our students to accept living and sleeping in a residence hall that, as one student told me, ‘was named after a man that enslaved my ancestors and tortured them as part of his daily life.’”

She said in a message to the university community on Monday that the process to rename the buildings will begin in the fall. The university’s shared governance bodies — the Academic Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association — will be required to offer input.

Towson’s renaming guidelines say the buildings could be named after notable Marylanders, state landmarks or alumni and faculty who have left the university system at least a year prior.

