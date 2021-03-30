Toxic chemical 'Hall of Shame' calls out major retailers

"All a company has to do to break out of an F is to get more than 15 points, and companies can earn up to 164 possible points. For example, Nordstrom earned 13 points while Target earned 105 points," Schade said.

All but two of the retailers in the so-called Toxic Hall of Shame "are repeat offenders. They deserve special dishonorable mention for having earned an F grade across multiple years of grading," the report stated.

Four of the companies failed to score a single point for public actions to adopt safer chemical policies, the report card said. Those companies were the 99 Cents Only Stores, Publix, Metro and Sally Beauty.

"This year we gave companies about two months to review and respond to their draft scores. We reached out to every retailer multiple times. We also delayed the grading process given the pandemic, to give companies additional time this year to make progress," Schade said.

"There is really no excuse for these retail laggards to earn a failing grade," said report co-author and Defend Our Health executive director Mike Belliveau in a statement.