Toys R Us' new owner plans to open stores in US again

NEW YORK — A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the iconic Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

Yehuda Shmidman, co-founder, chairman and CEO at WHP Global, declined to offer the terms of the financial agreement in the deal with Tru Kids Inc., which closed on Friday.

He noted that the U.S. business will consist of both online and physical stores, though the strategy is still being worked out. But he believes that the U.S. business is a billion-dollar-plus opportunity.

"Could it be a shop in shop? Could it be a pop up store? Could it be an airport store? " said Shmidman. "We are exploring it all."

Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us' intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018. Shmidman has been a vice chairman of Tru Kids since early 2019.

The deal, announced Monday, comes nearly two months after the closure of the only two Toys R Us stores that were part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain. Both stores, which had opened in November 2019, were based in malls.