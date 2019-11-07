Trade hopes push US stock indexes toward more record highs

Markets in Europe and Asia also rose.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

TRADING ON TRADE: The encouraging development in U.S.-China negotiations is giving the market direction after a day of listless trading as investors absorbed the latest round of corporate earnings. Both nations have agreed to a truce, but the terms are still vague and they have yet to sign a deal.

The U.S.-China trade war has been a top concern for investors since early 2018. Wall Street has been worried that tariffs will crimp corporate and economic growth.

BROKEN RECORDS: The S&P 500 has been on a steady rally for the past month, following the announcement of an initial U.S.-China trade deal in early October. Last week it notched three record-setting days as investors grew more encouraged about prospects for economic growth because of solid economic and earnings reports.

The rally also lifted the Dow and Nasdaq over the last two weeks to multiple records.

EARNINGS SCORECARD: It's a busy day for corporate earnings as the latest round of results nears the finish line. More than 85% of companies within the S&P 500 have reported so far.