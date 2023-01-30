 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Trader Joe's asked customers to rank their 9 top products. Here they are

  • 0

CNN reports that following a long pandemic hiatus, free samples have officially returned to Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?

More than 18,000 customers responded to its 14th annual survey ranking the grocery store's most popular items in nine different categories.

Trader Joe's

Shoppers wearing surgical masks and latex gloves load their shopping-cart at a Trader Joes on April 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There were some caveats this year: Gone from the running were five products that have won many times in the past (think Mandarin Orange Chicken and dark chocolate peanut butter cups), and instead are featured in its Product Hall of Fame.

The first Trader Joe's opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. Its founder Joe Coulombe (yes, Joe was a real guy), was a convenience store owner who wanted to open a grocery chain to appeal to a niche market of well-educated, well-traveled consumers. The idea led him to create a cult-favorite grocery empire.

People are also reading…

Here are the products customers voted their favorites, in categories from cheese to entrees.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars pay tribute to Annie Wersching who died aged 45

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News