Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (AP) — A train derailment and acid leak led to road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community about 50 miles west of New Orleans.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened in the community of Paulina. No injuries were reported. St. James officials told area news outlets that about 150 people were evacuated. A shelter was opened at a seniors' center in nearby Lutcher.

Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed. Government websites say that inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.

Deroche told The Advocate that cleanup could take 24 hours.

