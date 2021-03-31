Trans teenagers fear Alabama push to outlaw gender treatment

“He was a boy whether or not these state legislators like it or not,” she said at a rally.

Jessica Fuller was 16 when she left a letter in her father's desk explaining that she is transgender.

“I was miserable. I would lash out at people. I was angry. I was frustrated,” said Fuller, now a 21-year-old writer and Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast. She said that after getting counseling, she eventually was prescribed testosterone blockers and finally a small dose of estrogen. “Once I got on T-blockers things started to change,“ she said.

Lawmakers seem to wrongly think that kids can get these drugs easily or without years of counseling, she said.

“There’s plenty of times where they would ask me over and over again if I really wanted this. I kept getting annoyed at them because they kept asking me. I knew what I wanted. I knew exactly what I wanted.”

Her father, David Fuller, a police sergeant, said when he first began to do research, he was terrified to learn of the suicide rate among transgender kids. He said the doctors and counselors who treated Jessica are heroes in his book.

“I’m a police officer. You are asking me to arrest the folks I know saved my kid’s life,” Fuller told a legislative committee.