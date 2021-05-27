Transgender sports ban bill headed to Louisiana governor

Lawmakers backing the legislation broke out into applause in the House chamber after Thursday's vote.

Opponents said the ban would discriminate against people who already are marginalized. They note that proponents of the measure can't point to a Louisiana example of transgender women breaking records or competing in female sports.

“This is a solution in search of a problem,” said Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat.

Schlegel referenced Connecticut, where she said two transgender females participating in women's track events broke 15 records.

“They set records that females will never be able to touch,” she said. She said it was only “a matter of time” before something similar happens in Louisiana.

Rep. Mandie Landry, a New Orleans Democrat, said the proposal would give adults the ability to question a student's gender and suggested that could lead to inappropriate contact with students.

“Don't you think that opens up that child athlete to abuse by coaches, which is rampant in this country?” Landry asked.

Schlegel said a student could present a birth certificate to prove the gender they were assigned at birth.