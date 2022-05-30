Travel hassles, sticker shocks likely to snarl summer plans

Thousands of flights worldwide have been canceled this busy Memorial Day weekend as of midday Monday.
More than 1,400 flights worldwide were canceled Sunday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. More than 250 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.
Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday. More than 140 Delta flights were canceled by mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.
Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.
Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.
But at the same time, domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.
Meanwhile, gas prices may not have deterred Memorial Day travel but prices show no sign of easing.
Even if you drive your own car, it'll still be pricey. The national average for regular gasoline hit $4.60 a gallon on Thursday — more than $6 in California. Those prices have some people considering staying home.
"You don't really get used to $6 gas," said Juliet Ripley of San Diego as she paid $46.38 to put 7.1 gallons in her Honda Civic. The single mom of two has no summer vacation plans other than an occasional trip to a nearby beach.
For those determined to travel, however, it is an open question whether airlines, airports, hotels and other travel businesses will be able to handle them.
Airlines are trimming summer schedules to avoid overloading their staffs and canceling flights at the last minute.
Gas price trackers
PennyWise: High gas prices have you down? Try these 4 simple tips to save at the pump!
Interactive: AAA gas prices for Memorial Day
Interactive: US average gas prices today
Interactive map: Average gas prices today
Photos: Flight cancellations
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kick off to the summer travel season, but they're also battling a pileup of flight cancellations. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based, and has its largest hub, is heavily affected by the travel snags.
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
FILE - A Delta plane is shown at a gate at Salt Lake City International Airport on July 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kick off to the summer travel season, but they're also battling a pileup of flight cancellations. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 230 flights, or 8% of its operations, eliminated on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Rick Bowmer - staff, AP
Determined to travel? Here are ideas from our readers and travel advisors.
On the road with our Destinations Photo Contest
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
The view from my hotel room window - Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco (photo: Mary DeCaro)
A trip down Route 66
Living out a vintage daydream one snowy morning - at the historic Blue Swallow Motel on Route 66! (photo: Emma Watts)
Fall in Wisconsin
A ride down a back road in Vilas County Wisconsin in October. (photo: Jennifer Thielen)
Abandoned
A Texas ghost town along old Route 66 (photo: Larry Carrier)
Winter Staycation
Snowy road near Lake Shelbyville (photo: Margaret Stolle)
The road to heaven
A road coming down from the Haleakala crater in Hawaii looks like your driving into the clouds. A surreal moment to capture (photo: Gisele Schemankewitz)
Glacier National Park - Going To The Sun Road
Glacier National Park - Going To The Sun Road photo taken by Doug Guzek
Hoover Dam
The Hoover Dam as viewed from the Pat Tillman Bridge (photo: Katherine Carr)
Venice Italy
Strolling through Venice Italy every picture I took looked like a postcard (photo: Edie LaMothe)
Heavenly Forest
Beautiful dirt road in the mountains. (photo: Dena Figueroa)
Mountain Goats
Trip to Estes Park. Mountain Goats by road side. (photo: Roger Carrier)
Route 66
A section of Route 66 heading West (photo: J. Scott Ferguson)
The Long and Winding Road
A beautiful road in Washington (photo: Cheryl Gilbertson)
Road trip: Iowa
We’re lost but we’re making good time. (photo: Mary Boyd)
Tepee Curios on Historic Route 66!
Soaking up the magic of Route 66 at Tepee Curios, a one of a kind Wigwam style souvenir shop, thats full of fun! (photo: Emma Watts)
Faroe Islands
Photo of a fishing village in the Faroe Islands taken from the road above the village. (photo: Lillian Munsch)
Open Road
Life is an open road (photo: Nicole Kazin)
The road less traveled
4-wheeling at Mount Powell. The views were amazing. (photo: Jody Nugent)
San Francisco
Where little cable cars reach halfway to the stars (photo: Mary DeCaro)
Aesthetic Sunset
This picture was taken in Manix California. We took a scenic route from Las Vegas, to Big Bear Lake California. This photo has a aesthetic, calming nature. (photo: Sharisa Walker)
Road Trip Groupies
Hopped in a van and cousins traveled to Memphis Tennessee to see a band. Best cousin trip ever! (photo: Mike Lenaburg)
Classic Cars
New Havana, Cuba, Classic Cars (photo: Deborah Cleveland)
Family travel 5: Scenic spots for your next family getaway
Niagara Falls, New York
Hear it roar. And feel the mist. But don't worry, ponchos are provided when you board the iconic tour boat, the Maid of the Mist, to feel the power of the historic falls. Formed some 12,000 years ago, Niagara Falls, straddling the U.S. border with Canada, has long been a magnet for explorers and adventurers, as well as honeymooning travelers. By day, explore the area from multiple angles, via lush nature trails, a water-skimming jet boat or high-flying helicopter.
Inside Niagara Falls State Park, visit the observation tower for a panoramic view of the three main falls — American, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe falls. Each night, the park offers an “inspired by nature” illumination of the falls, along with seasonal fireworks.
For more:
www.NiagaraFallsUSA.com.
Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
A four-season playground for nature lovers, Michigan's U.P. nudges up against three Great Lakes — Superior, Huron and Michigan. Water and beach activities are plentiful with kayaking, sailing and fishing as warm-weather staples. Inland, visitors venture along rivers that feed the Great Lakes, explore old-growth forests and fly-fish small streams.
From the Porcupine Mountains, just a few miles from the shores of Lake Superior and considered one of Michigan's most wild landscapes, adventurers can hike from a summit to the shore in one day. During the winter months, snowmobiling, skiing, snowshoeing and ice fishing are popular pursuits.
For more:
www.Michigan.org
Image by
csbonawitz from Pixabay
Tybee Island, Georgia
Just 5 miles long, this charming barrier island is big on scenic beauty and hidden gems with a small-town vibe. Located 20 minutes from downtown Savanna, Tybee Island will appeal to families who might enjoy kayaking, searching for fossils or learning about ecology on the beach. Check out Georgia’s oldest and tallest lighthouse and enjoy bicycling around Tybee's historic Fort Screven District. Get up close and personal with bottlenose dolphins on an adventure tour. Don’t miss the new 5,000-square-foot Marine Science Center experience for touching tanks, turtle talks, floating classrooms and hands-on activities. Stay in small inns or rental properties near the sea.
For more:
www.VisitTybee.com
VisitTybee.com
The Road to Hana, Hawaii
The surf crashing on the rugged Maui coastline, bamboo forests and glorious waterfalls make this roadway a destination in itself. Offering a stark contrast to the resort-filled beaches on other parts of the island, the Road to Hana offers an unblemished, lush landscape oozing with remnants of the old Hawaiian culture. Stops along the 52-mile drive for photos, hiking, picnicking on the beach and tasting the famous banana or mango bread make it worth the effort. Consider spending the night in Hana, known as “the heart of Old Hawaii” to further explore and to avoid rushing through the spectacular scenery.
For more:
www.gohawaii.com/maui; www.hanamaui.com
Image by
nlang06 from Pixabay
Dubois, Wyoming
Wade into the vast Wyoming wilderness, where high mountain lakes, miles of hiking and horseback trails, and magnificent views provide a stellar experience. At all-inclusive Brooks Lake Lodge, rustic, restored cabins are nestled among the spruce and pine trees of the Pinnacle Mountains. Enjoy the sweet smell of the forest from under your goose down comforters. Or consider an overnight pack trip into the backcountry and sleep under a star-studded sky.
For more:
www.brookslake.com; www.TravelWyoming.com
Brooks Lake Lodge
Family travel 5: Outdoor adventure awaits at these country destinations
American Prairie, Montana
Using an innovative model, American Prairie, a Montana-based nonprofit, is in the midst of stitching together a 3-million-acre nature and wildlife reserve on the great plains of Montana.
Once completed, the reserve will provide a continuous land area, collaboratively managed for wildlife and recreation. It will be the largest of its kind in the lower 48 states. Herds of elk, deer, pronghorn and bison once roamed these grasslands in great numbers. American Prairie's goal is to create and protect a functioning ecosystem within this iconic landscape. Unlike developed national parks, the privately created American Prairie offers a sense of uninterrupted nature.
The current habitat base of more than 450,000 acres stretches north and south of the Missouri River in northeastern Montana. Camping and a hut system provide access to hiking, mountain biking, fishing, wildlife watching and night-sky viewing far from city lights.
For more:
www.AmericanPrairie.org; www.VisitMT.org
americanprairie.org
Casper, Wyoming
With plenty of wide-open space at the ready, this central Wyoming town is a vibrant hub for outdoor adventure. Home to the North Platte River, which provides year-round fly-fishing opportunities, Casper has become a bucket-list destination for avid and aspiring anglers. The river sits below five reservoirs, enabling consistent water flows and temperature, thus manifesting a stable fishing habitat. You’ll hear enthusiastic talk and big fish stories that originate on specific stretches of the river, including the Miracle Mile and Grey Reef. But for family travelers, it’s good to know there is also blue ribbon water flowing right through the heart of town, with plenty of public access points available. Appreciate the legendary waterway in a different way via the Platte River Trail system, which threads through the community for 11 miles. The paved paths provide access to wildlife watching, mountain views and public art.
Contact:
www.VisitCasper.com
Visit Casper
Amish Country, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Turn back the clock and wander through the towns and villages of Lancaster County, where Amish carpenters and woodworkers are busy creating beautiful handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, bowls and children's toys. Stop to admire potters at work or the extraordinary hand-stitched quilts, designed and created by Amish women. Go for a hike or a horseback ride, or explore winding country roads.
For more:
https://www.visitamishcountry.com
visitamishcountry.com
Canyonlands, Utah.
For long views, sunny days and unique land formations, consider a trek into the history-rich Canyonlands. It's a photographer's dream landscape, so keep your camera handy as you choose among short strolls, longer day hikes or more strenuous outings.
The 2-mile Grand View Point trail offers panoramic views of the Island in the Sky Mesa. To learn about how the Anasazi lived in the area, consider the Aztec Butte Trail, where some of their rock structures are still visible.
For more:
www.utahscanyoncountry.com
utahscanyoncountry.com
Bar Harbor, Maine
Explore 45 miles of Acadia National Park via the rustic roads made possible by philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. The historic, 16-foot-wide pathways were designed to enable the Rockefeller family to navigate the area on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages. Thus, none of the roads are too curvy or steep, making them ideal for today's family cyclists. History laden, stone-faced bridges cross streams, waterfalls and roads. Bike or walk them, or take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.
For more:
https://www.nps.gov/acad/index.htm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!