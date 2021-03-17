Treasury says some state tax cuts OK under Biden relief act

Louisiana’s Republican-led Legislature plans to debate a tax overhaul during its session that begins in mid-April. GOP leaders have said they want to keep it as close to “revenue neutral” as possible, and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he won’t support any package that cuts revenue.

“But we fear the provisions in the federal law could put this work in jeopardy,” said Dawn Starns McVea, the Louisiana director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

The federal law's tax cut provision also has created uncertainty in Utah, where the Republican-led Legislature passed $100 million in tax cuts this year benefitting families, veterans and older residents receiving Social Security. The state Tax Commission chairman said the reductions would have happened regardless of whether Utah received federal coronavirus relief, but Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes said those tax cuts are “now at risk” because of the federal law.

Under the law, states that use part of their aid to offset tax reductions could have to repay an equal amount to the federal government. Because of uncertainty over what could trigger that, the Republican chairman of South Carolina's House budget-writing committee said he plans to move slowly in using the federal money.