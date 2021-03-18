Treasury to launch education effort for relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will launch a major campaign to make Americans aware of the benefits available under the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

Officials at the Treasury Department briefed reporters Thursday on the efforts they are planning, including highlighting a provision in the measure that expands the child tax credit.

Under current law, most taxpayers can receive tax credits of up to $2,000 per child. The new virus relief bill increases that tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.

The expansion of the child tax credit, along with other measures in the rescue act such as impact payments of up to $1,400 for eligible family members, will cut childhood poverty in half this year, according to an analysis done by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

But officials face the challenge of getting the word out to families that they qualify for the new benefits.