'Treating us like robots': Amazon workers seek union

Sanders spoke at a union rally in Birmingham on Friday, saying a labor victory against the tech and retail giant owned by the richest person in world — and in a historically anti-union state — would resonate across the country.

“What you are doing here is historical. Historical. People are sick and tired of being exploited, sick and tired of having the dignity they deserve. And your message to people all over this country is stand up and fight back,” Sanders said.

“This country belongs to all of this, not just a handful of billionaires," the former Democratic presidential candidate said.

Ahead of Sanders’ visit, Amazon CEO Dave Clark tweeted that they “actually deliver” a progressive workplace with a $15 hourly minimum wage and good health benefits that Sanders said he supports.

“So, if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown. But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring,” Clark tweeted.