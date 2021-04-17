Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

“My families are in a state of panic, asking what state should they move to, saying their child is threatening to kill themselves,” said Dr. Michele Hutchison, who runs a clinic at Arkansas Children's Hospital that has served about 200 families and has a waiting list of several dozen more. “They want to know what they should do next and we don’t have a clear answer for them.”

Hutchison's clinic is by far the biggest provider of hormone therapy and other medical support for transgender young people in the state. Gender confirming surgery is not performed on minors in Arkansas.

Since the bill was approved, four young people in Hutchison's program have attempted suicide, she said. Other patients have called the clinic to ask if they’ll be able to get their medications on the black market if the ban takes effect.

“My fear is that’s going to happen,” she said. “They’re going to find a way to get them, and it’s going to be dangerous because they won’t be monitored for side effects.”

Those concerns were what prompted Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a social conservative who has signed other measures restricting transgender people's rights, to veto the treatment ban. Hutchinson said the bill went too far, especially since it wouldn't exempt youth already receiving care.