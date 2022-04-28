Trevor Reed back in US after release from Russia; Trump appeals ruling; NFL Draft is here

Today is Thursday, April 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The cold air will finally move out of the Northeast today as we monitor a severe storm threat for the Central US and a fire threat for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
American Trevor Reed is back in the US after being released from Russia in prisoner swap, his mother says
Ukraine says that Russia’s offensive in the east has picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops. In a reminder of the horrific toll the war has taken since it began Feb. 24, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited towns outside the capital of Kyiv Thursday where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia’s retreat from the area. The fighting gathered pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two NATO nations on Wednesday. That was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.
Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.
President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion.
Former President Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge’s decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, making good on her pledge to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, issued Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 court-imposed deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has assured colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege, which have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They say McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said they felt singled out by McCarthy's reported criticism.
Firefighters have been making significant progress on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western U.S. But forecasters from the Southwest to the southern High Plains are warning of the return the next two days of the same gusty winds and critical fire conditions that sent wildland blazes racing across the landscape last week. Some of the nearly 1,000 firefighters battling the biggest fire in drought-stricken New Mexico cut away brush and burned out any extra fuel Wednesday. It's burned about 94 square miles. And hotter, drier, windier weather is in the forecast into the weekend.
A judge has ordered a two-week halt on phasing out pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum as the Biden administration prepares for the restrictions to be fully lifted on May 23. Wednesday's decision is only a temporary setback for the administration but the federal judge appeared highly sympathetic with Louisiana and other states that sued to keep Title 42 authority. That restriction denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a hearing May 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, for arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.
World leaders and the U.S. political and foreign policy elite joyously remembered America's first female secretary of state as mourners paid their respects to the late Madeleine Albright. Some 1,400 people gathered at Washington's National Cathedral on Wednesday to celebrate the life and achievements of the refugee from war-torn Europe who rose to the highest ranks of the U.S. government. A veritable who's who of Washington attended the memorial service led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden delivered a tribute to Albright and said her name is synonymous with the idea that America is "a force for good in the world.” Albright died of cancer last month at age 84.
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The capsule reached its destination Wednesday night, just 16 hours later. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women.
Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. Not that the prospects on hand seem to care. There’s a level of confidence that, for them, Thursday night’s first round is a sure thing. All of the 20 men on hand for a Play 60 event Wednesday with local youths and Commissioner Roger Goodell believe they have shown the goods to be a high first-rounder. Even the very first pick, which for the second straight year Jacksonville owns. Most likely that will be Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Travon Walker of Georgia, both elite pass rushers.
Moderna asks U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, which may make shots available by summer.
MORNING LISTEN
In this edition of The Ethical Life podcast, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about recent calls by former President Barack Obama for technology companies to better protect the public from polarizing falsehoods online and whether billionaire Elon Musk's plans for Twitter are helpful.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway.
In 1966, Boston edges the Los Angeles Lakers 95-93 in Game 7, giving the Celtics and coach Red Auerbach eight straight NBA titles. See more sp…
