Trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death pushed to March

During Thursday's hearing, attorneys for the defense argued that prosecutors should be sanctioned after media reports that Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago. Frank said the Attorney General's Office was willing to submit affidavits from personnel involved in the case to state that they were not the source of the leak. A prosecutor from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said they would do the same.

Cahill said he would hold an evidentiary hearing on the issue, probably in August.

In a separate motion, Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, asked Cahill to compel the state to disclose all use-of-force reports over the past 30 years — after initially asking for data dating back 50 years — in which a Minneapolis police officer used force and another officer intervened verbally or physically. Gray said it’s necessary to show the jury that no such intervention has been made, which would call into question the state’s expert testimony about the duty of officers to intervene.

Frank argued that the request was overly broad and should be denied; Cahill said he would take it under advisement.