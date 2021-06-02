Trial in former NBA player's killing set for January 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge Wednesday set a 2022 trial date for a man charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player nearly 11 years ago in Memphis.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee told Billy Ray Turner that his trial in Wright's slaying is scheduled to begin Jan. 31.

Turner's trial had been set for October 2020, but it was postponed after the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended trials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state's high court said in February that trials could resume after March 31.

A trial in Wright’s slaying in Memphis would involve one of the most highly publicized murder cases in the city’s history.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy issued in a December 2017 indictment. He could face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Wright’s decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had been missing for 10 days before his body was discovered.