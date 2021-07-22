Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

Prosecutors argued at trial that the evidence showed Beck stole more than $2 million from the state chartered insurer of last resort that he managed, dreaming up a scheme to funnel money to himself through a series of companies, but not actually providing many of the services that he told investigators he performed.

“The evidence makes completely clear that Jim Beck ... is a thief,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray had said at trial. “He is an ordinary, plain, fast talking — and rich — fraudster.”

But defense attorney Bill Thomas had repeatedly told jurors that investigators didn't understand the insurance business and that prosecutors hadn't provided enough evidence to merit a conviction. He had told jurors “the government just has it wrong in this case” because Beck's work transformed GUA from a longtime money-loser to a strongly profitable entity.

“A man who takes a company from worst to first — when in 40 years that company didn't make money — can't have an intent to harm or deceive the company," Thomas said.