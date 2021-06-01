Trial to determine if GEO must pay detainees minimum wage

However, there are political undertones to the case. It was filed during President Donald Trump's first year in office as Ferguson, a Democrat, successfully sued over his initial travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority nations — one of more than 80 lawsuits Ferguson filed against the administration.

In one filing, Trump's Justice Department sought — and failed — to have the GEO lawsuit dismissed, calling it “an aggressive and legally unjustified effort by the state of Washington to interfere with federal immigration enforcement.”

The state has recently taken a different approach to targeting the facility: Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law passed by the the Democratic-led Legislature that would ban for-profit detention centers in the state. GEO has sued to block it.

GEO opened the detention center in 2005 and has expanded it twice. It houses people accused of civil immigration violations pending the resolution of their cases, including potential deportation. It can now hold 1,575 detainees, though because of pandemic-related concerns the population recently was about 250.

GEO insists it is immune from the lawsuits by virtue of its relationship with the federal government. At any rate, the detainees are not “employees” entitled to minimum wage, it argues.