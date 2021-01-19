Tribal leaders blast congressman opposed to Biden nomination

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A group of Native American tribes in a Minnesota congressman's district is rebuking him for his attempts to derail President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Interior secretary.

If confirmed, Rep. Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, would be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior.

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a member of the House subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples, has been asking fellow lawmakers to join him in urging Biden’s transition team to withdraw Haaland’s nomination. As a member of the House, Stauber has no say in approving the nomination.

In a letter seeking support, Stauber cites Haaland's opposition to oil and gas drilling on public land and her support for the Green New Deal, legislation that aims to address climate change and economic inequality.

“Nominating Representative Haaland is a direct threat to working men and women and a rejection of responsible development of America’s natural resources,” Stauber wrote in his letter.

Policies like the Green New Deal “would place a moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota, would severely and negatively impact every economic sector and family in Northeastern Minnesota,” a statement from Stauber's office said.