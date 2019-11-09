Tribe members: Ancient bison kill site desecrated by mining

The mining company plans to repair the damage but has not reached agreement with the tribe and government on how that should be done, said Westmoreland executive Joe Micheletti.

Crow Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid said the tribe, too, bears responsibility, for signing off when Westmoreland first proposed excavating the site a decade ago. The mine generates about $13 million to $15 million annually in revenue for the Crow, which makes up the bulk of the tribe's budget, Not Afraid said.

"How can we hold them accountable when we approved them to do something?" he asked.

The large number of artifacts found suggest various tribes killed bison there for centuries before the Crow arrived — butchering animals for meat and turning the hides into clothing, according to experts who examined the site. The number of bison bones found makes it the largest kill site of its time ever discovered, said Lawrence Todd, an archaeologist from Colorado State University who participated in the investigation.

"The magnitude of the destruction done there, from the perspective of the archaeology of the northwest Plains, is probably unprecedented," Todd said.

Since the investigation, Westmoreland has mined around the killing ground while avoiding the massive "bonebed" of more than 2,000 bison.