Tribune shareholders to vote on hedge fund Alden's bid

The battle for Tribune's fate accelerated in December, when Alden offered to buy all of the company. A special committee of Tribune's board recommends that shareholders accept the deal. Tribune CEO Terry Jimenez, who is on the board, has opposed the bid as too low.

An expected higher bid for the whole company from the hotel mogul Bainum never fully materialized. He has been unable to find a buyer for the Chicago Tribune, a key element in his plan to return the company's papers to local ownership. Hansjörg Wyss, a billionaire from Wyoming who expressed interest in owning the Chicago Tribune, joined Bainum's bid, then subsequently dropped out. He did not say why.

Prior to his bid for all of Tribune, Bainum struck a side deal to buy Baltimore Sun Media from Tribune for $65 million via a nonprofit. It's unclear what happens to the Sun should the Alden bid succeed on Friday. Messages left for Bainum through his hotel company and a family foundation were not returned.

Should the vote fail, Tribune's future would remain undecided. Alden could make another bid or abandon the deal; meanwhile, Bainum might keep trying to pull together investors to buy Tribune and then split it up among local owners. In the short term, Tribune would go on as it has, said Poynter media analyst Rick Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0