 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

  • Updated
  • 0
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

This image provided by the Illinois State Police, shows ISP District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, who died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

 HOGP

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper died Friday after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

The trooper was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. Friday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. An autopsy will be conducted, she said.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly identified the dead officer as 36-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason.

“He was an amazing District Chicago trooper,” Kelly said during a brief news conference Friday evening.

Kelly said there was no threat to public safety or law enforcement.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street on the city's South Side.

A day earlier, the Illinois State Police announced it would more than double patrols in the Chicago area beginning Friday, in response to a surge in shootings on expressways over the past two years.

People are also reading…

There have been more than 185 shootings on expressways in the region this year, according to the agency, compared to a total of about 130 shootings last year, and just over 50 in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News