Tropical Storm Bill strengthens some, far off Atlantic coast

MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long. It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bill, which became a storm late Monday, was swirling about 290 miles (465 kilometers) southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia on Tuesday afternoon.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 36 mph (57 kph), on a path that doesn't pose any immediate threat to land.

The hurricane center said Bill would shortly become an extratropical cyclone before weakening.

