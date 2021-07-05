Tropical Storm Elsa could intensify as it nears landfall in Cuba

Tropical Storm Elsa neared the southern shores of Cuba on Monday, where warm, shallow waters could help it intensify before making landfall.

Elsa was 20 miles to the east-southeast of Cayo Largo, an island off Cuba's southern coast, and tracking to the northwest at 14 mph, according to an 11 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was expected to make landfall around midday.

The center of the storm is forecast to remain over Cuba for much of Monday before moving into the Florida Straits, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

The Florida Keys and other parts of the state will feel high winds Monday evening and by Wednesday morning the storm is likely to make landfall on the Florida Peninsula north of Tampa Bay, around Cedar Key.

Elsa is forecast to bring a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet to the southern coast of Cuba as it makes landfall, Brink said. Heavy rain is also forecast, with widespread rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches and isolated amounts up to 15 inches possible. This amount of rainfall could result in significant flash flooding and mudslides for Cuba.