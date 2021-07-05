Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall in Cuba, expected to head toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall along the south coast of Cuba with sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the 2 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, which had winds of 65 mph earlier Monday, is bringing heavy rain to central Cuba, which could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides.

Some additional weakening is expected while the center of Elsa moves over land, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

However, some re-strengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight. Category 1 hurricane strength begins with winds at 74 mph.

Elsa is expected to move into the Florida Straits this evening, and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsa is forecast to bring a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet to the southern coast of Cuba as it makes landfall, Brink said. Heavy rain is also forecast, with widespread rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches and isolated amounts up to 15 inches possible. This amount of rainfall could result in significant flash flooding and mudslides for Cuba.