Tropical Storm Elsa lashing Florida Keys; Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed; NBA Finals start tonight

Today is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at Florida early today, prompting a hurricane watch for the state; "Voice" coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma over the holiday weekend; and the Suns and Bucks are set for the NBA Finals.

TOP STORIES

Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The weather was getting worse in southern Florida early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast.

In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane watch was issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida's Big Bend area.