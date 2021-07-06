Tropical Storm Elsa lashing Florida Keys; Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed; NBA Finals start tonight

Today is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The weather was getting worse in southern Florida early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast.
In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane watch was issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida's Big Bend area.
The weather posed new threats to the ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condo building. Bands of rain were expected to soak the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, killing at least 28 people and leaving 117 people missing. The crews have worked through rain, but must pause when lightning threatens, and a garage area in the rubble already filled with water on Monday, officials said.
'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.
The pop star and the country star posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing under a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton said they married in his home state of Oklahoma and the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday's date.
In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.
Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete.
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits.
They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s.
Now here they both are, a couple of unfamiliar contestants to finish off a most unusual season.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1957, Althea Gibson becomes the first Black player to win a title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club by beating Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.
