Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred now a tropical wave

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and grew stronger, while Fred weakened into a tropical wave as it headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Both systems were expected to bring heavy rain and flooding. Fred, which was once a tropical storm, could regain such strength on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory that Grace was centered about 265 miles (425 kilometers) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and could reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night. It was moving west at 23 mph (37 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), up from 40 mph (65 kph) earlier in the day.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Dominican Republic, which forecasters said Grace could reach by Monday.

Grace was forecast to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into Monday. The current forecast has Grace approaching South Florida as a tropical storm by midweek.