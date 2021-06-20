Tropical storm warnings are in effect for North Carolina as Claudette continues across the Southeast

Claudette continues to dump heavy rain across much of the Southeast. Although a tropical depression now, there is a chance of restrengthening to a tropical storm. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for large swaths of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Depression Claudette continues to dump heavy rain across much of the Southeastern US on Sunday.

Claudette was located about 80 miles west of Columbia, South Carolina, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm has the potential for isolated tornadoes, flash flooding and gusty winds.

The tropical depression, which had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph early Sunday, is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm by early Monday as it sweeps across North Carolina and into the western Atlantic.

Much of the North Carolina coast, from Little River Inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, is under a tropical storm warning, according to the NHC.

As Claudette moves off the East Coast, a storm surge of 1-3 feet is possible from the North Carolina-Virginia border south to Little River Inlet, South Carolina.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for areas of South Carolina, from South Santee River to Little River Inlet, which could see worsening conditions late Sunday or early Monday.