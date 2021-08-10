Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

MIAMI (AP) — Islands in the northeastern Caribbean braced Tuesday for the storm that could be Fred.

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where forecasters expected the potential cyclone to strengthen Tuesday into the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The Dominican Republic and Haiti and the southern Bahamas could get hit on Wednesday, and people in Florida were urged to pay attention to updates, but it forecasters said it remained uncertain where the storm could move by later in the week.

More than a month has passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa, but this time of summer is usually the season's busiest.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the hurricane center issued warnings for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward. A watch was in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, and Hispaniola's north coast, from Cabo Frances in the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Haiti.