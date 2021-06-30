Tropical weather threatens Florida collapse site; error mars NYC vote count; Northwest heat wave deaths

Today is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Severe weather threatens rescue operations at the site of the Florida condo collapse; a vote count error mars the results in NYC's mayoral race; and more deaths reported from the heat wave in Northwest U.S.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather.

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida's search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.