 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Trucker convoys opposing COVID-19 mandates hit US roads on way to D.C.

  • 0

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn't clear how many intended to go all the way.

"To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom," truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. "Do not bow down."

Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as "Legalize freedom" and "Let them breathe."

It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers' protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes. Full story here:

People are also reading…

***

PHOTO GALLERY

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a father seahorse give birth to more than 100 babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News