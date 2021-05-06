True-crime podcast continues to explore Nebraska's 'Creighton Killer' with fifth episode, 'Into the Fight We Go'

"Late Edition Crime Beat Chronicles" features notable true-crime stories, as reported by journalists from Lee Enterprises publications across the country.

Season 2 heads to Omaha, Nebraska, where journalists from the Omaha World-Herald will tell the tale of two sets of brutal double-murders that took place five years apart and shocked the otherwise quiet neighborhoods where they occurred.

Investigators eventually found themselves on the trail of an unlikely suspect, whose arrest was followed by a bizarre and high-profile trial.

Episode 5, titled "Into the Fight We Go," was written by Omaha World-Herald staff writer Henry Cordes, based on his reporting alongside fellow World-Herald journalist Todd Cooper, and was read by World-Herald Digital Director Z Long.