Trump ally Collins won't run for Senate or Georgia governor

Several Republicans, including sitting U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Drew Ferguson and former football star Herschel Walker, are eying the seat. But none would enter the 2022 contest with the political profile Collins carries as one of Trump’s fiercest defenders during the 2019-20 impeachment proceedings against the former president.

Lake confirmed Collins and Trump have talked periodically since the president left office in January though he said it’s unclear how much Trump tried to coax Collins into a 2022 campaign.

Collins' alliance with Trump wasn't enough in last November's all-party election that pitted Loeffler as the Republican incumbent against 19 other candidates. But Trump's support would have made him a favorite in an open Republican Senate primary and it could have made him a legitimate threat in a primary bid against Kemp.

With Collins taking a pass, it leaves open the question of how involved Trump will be in Georgia in 2022, even as the former president and his most vocal advocates are intent on cementing their influence on the GOP as the party adjusts to Georgia's newfound battleground status. Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast.

A Trump aide did not immediately respond to a request for comment.