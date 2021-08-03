Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

The Carey win was a blow to former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a moderate Republican who retired from the 15th District in May. He had endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a security executive with law enforcement experience, in the race.

But both LaRe and Stivers congratulated Carey, with Stivers pledging, “I will personally support him in the General Election.”

Ohio voters also weighed a closely fought Democratic primary in the Cleveland area, where Brown, backed by Hillary Clinton, defeated Turner. The race was seen as a fierce competition between progressives and Democratic centrists for the 11th Congressional District seat formerly held by Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democrat appointed as President Joe Biden’s housing chief in March.

The former state Sen. Turner, a leading national voice for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, was the best known among the 13 Democrats who ran in the primary and the choice of Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.