Trump calls Putin a 'genius', the latest on the Ukriane-Russia crisis, and more trending topics

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the comments in a video address early Thursday.

Speaking emotionally in Russia, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace. But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”

Black Hawk helicopter crash

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.

No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.

"Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK."

Elton John's private jet

Sir Elton John was left "shaken" after his private jet suffered hydraulic failure.

The 74-year-old singer was on his way to New York on Monday (21.02.22) morning when his personal aircraft got into difficulty at 10,000 feet about an hour into the trip, with the pilot having to make a U-turn close to the coast of southern Ireland but attempts to land the plane were aborted twice because of the strong winds.

The pilot radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency landing, with emergency services alerted and firefighters from six stations called to Farnborough Airport, Hants, ready for the plane.

Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott kicked off the 2022 campaign on Tuesday by releasing a multi-point plan "to rescue America."

Some of the highlights include:

No government form would offer options related to "gender identity" or "sexual preference"

No tax dollars could be used for "diversity training or other woke indoctrination that is hostile to faith."

No dues would be paid to the United Nations or "any international organization that undermines the national interests of the USA."

The wall along the US southern border would be completed and named after former President Donald Trump.

