Trump calls Putin a 'genius', the latest on the Ukriane-Russia crisis, and more trending topics

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the comments in a video address early Thursday.
Speaking emotionally in Russia, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace. But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”
Black Hawk helicopter crash
Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.
No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.
"Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK."
Elton John's private jet
Sir Elton John was left "shaken" after his private jet suffered hydraulic failure.
The 74-year-old singer was on his way to New York on Monday (21.02.22) morning when his personal aircraft got into difficulty at 10,000 feet about an hour into the trip, with the pilot having to make a U-turn close to the coast of southern Ireland but attempts to land the plane were aborted twice because of the strong winds.
The pilot radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency landing, with emergency services alerted and firefighters from six stations called to Farnborough Airport, Hants, ready for the plane.
Sen. Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott kicked off the 2022 campaign on Tuesday by releasing a multi-point plan "to rescue America."
Some of the highlights include:
- No government form would offer options related to "gender identity" or "sexual preference"
- No tax dollars could be used for "diversity training or other woke indoctrination that is hostile to faith."
- No dues would be paid to the United Nations or "any international organization that undermines the national interests of the USA."
- The wall along the US southern border would be completed and named after former President Donald Trump.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House is reiterating that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.
TOKYO (AP) — World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor was killed by police, the only Kentucky officer charged criminally in the botched raid went on trial Wednesday for shooting bullets that penetrated Taylor’s neighbors’ apartment.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law as part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — To combat slumping ratings, the Oscars are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month's telecast of the 94th Academy Awards.
Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another day ran off the clock on talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they conside…