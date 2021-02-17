 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump casino demolition draws crowds in Atlantic City
View Comments
spotlight

Trump casino demolition draws crowds in Atlantic City

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Less than an hour after Trump Plaza imploded and sank in a rumbling cloud of debris and dust, parts of the city were still buzzing about the event.

A viewing area of the implosion at Bader Field emptied a short time after the explosions rocked the building. The handful of watch parties lasted a bit longer but started to wane.

People who did come often had strong feelings or memories about the old casino.

9:08 A.M:  Trump Plaza is demolished.  

9:00 A.M.:  Implosion of Trump Plaza delayed while they clear Caesars parking garage 

8:10 A.M.: Trump Plaza implosion on schedule for 9 a.m., city officials said. 

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said woke up at 4:13 a.m. and couldn't get back to sleep because he was so excited to get the "eyesore of Trump Plaza" down and see a new project there. 

8:05 A.M.: Some people are using the beach to watch the implosion. 

8:00 A.M.:  More than 50 people came out to Ducktown Tavern for the Trump Plaza implosion party. And more are filing in.

7:25 A.M.: Approximately 30 people are at Bader Field to watch the demolition of the Plaza. The lot opened at 7 a.m. 

Lorraine Tallcott, 72, from Mount Laurel, said she came down because she’s “always wanted to see a building implode.” 

Dan Sanchez traveled down from Lakewood with his two friends to watch the implosion.

“We just wanted to see a building come down. Nothing else matters,” Sanchez said as he tailgated. 

6:30 A.M. Atlantic City Police have closed Pacific Avenue near Trump Plaza. 

6:00 A.M.: State officials said any conversation about the future use of the Trump Plaza site will start with the property owner Carl Icahn. 

"The Trump Plaza property is privately owned and questions should be directed to the owner. Any conversation about the future of this site has to begin with the property owner. Once these conversations begin, the State hopes to participate to find ways to best utilize this center city, oceanfront location," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city. "As we’ve expressed to you previously, DCA believes that we can be of most help by continuing to focus on foundational issues like stabilizing city finances, strengthening local government, diversifying the local economy, and increasing accessibility to affordable housing, nutritious food, and healthcare. With these foundational pieces in place, we trust property owners and prospective developers will increasingly see Atlantic City as a great place to do business."

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News