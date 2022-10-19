 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll

  • 0

Donald Trump has insisted a woman who is suing him for defamation after he denied her claims he raped her in the 1990s was "not [his] type".

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

The deposition gave Carroll's lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations as well as statements he made in 2019 when she told her story publicly for the first time.

Details on how the deposition went weren't immediately disclosed.

“We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today. We are not able to comment further," said a spokesperson for the law firm representing her, Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

Trump has said Carroll's rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

People are also reading…

Get the full story here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'People want the truth': Protests paralyze Tunisian town after migrant deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News