Trump DOJ seized data from Dems; Netanyahu lashing out; grandmother, 1-year-old killed at supermarket
Trump DOJ seized data from Dems; Netanyahu lashing out; grandmother, 1-year-old killed at supermarket

The flood threat shifts to the East Coast as we monitor storms in the Midwest and hot, fire weather in the West. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, June 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former President Trump's Justice Department seized records from top House Democrats in a leaks probe; Israeli PM Netanyahu is lashing out as his 12-year rule likely nears its end; and a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson are among the victims in a shooting at a Florida supermarket.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Justice Department-Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee, including those of chairman Adam Schiff. 

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation.

Prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the secret seizures first reported by The New York Times.

The records of at least twelve people connected to the intelligence panel were eventually shared, including Chairman Adam Schiff, who was then the top Democrat on the committee. California Rep. Eric Swalwell was the second member, according to spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein. The records of aides, former aides and family members were also siezed, including one who was a minor, according to the committee official.

Israel-Desperate Netanyahu

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony showing appreciation to the health care system for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus, in Jerusalem. 

Israel's Netanyahu lashes out as end of his era draws near

JERUSALEM (AP) — In what appear to be the final days of his historic 12-year rule, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not leaving the political stage quietly.

The longtime leader is accusing his opponents of betraying their voters, and some have needed special security protection.

Netanyahu says he is the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy. He speaks in apocalyptic terms when talking about the country without his leadership.

Supermarket Shooting Florida

Police gather at the Publix shopping center at the scene of a shooting in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Authorities say a shooting inside a Florida supermarket has left three people dead, including the shooter. 

3 dead at Florida supermarket include grandmother, grandson

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself, authorities said, causing dozens to flee the store in panic.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a Publix located in a strip mall that also houses small shops and restaurants.

Authorities initially said the shooter and the victims may have known each other. A later update from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said there was no known motive or relationship between the suspect and the victims, but detectives were still investigating.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain G7

Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a giant COVID-19 vaccine syringe during an action of NGO's on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Depicted from left to right, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

ON THIS DATE

+12
Today in history: June 11

Today in history: June 11

In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars colli…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

