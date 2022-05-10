 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Trump endorses Kentucky congressman he once denounced

  • 0
Election 2022-Trump-Kentucky Congressman

FILE - Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington, March 27, 2020. Massie is back in Donald Trump's good graces. The Kentucky congressman won the former president's endorsement Tuesday, May 10, 2022 ahead of next week's primary election. Just two years ago, Trump said the maverick congressman should be thrown out of the Republican Party. Now the former president is calling Massie a “Conservative Warrior” and a "first-rate Defender of the Constitution.”

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is back in the good graces of Donald Trump, who declared two years ago that the Kentucky maverick should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

Massie won Trump's endorsement Tuesday ahead of the Bluegrass State's primary election next week. In a statement, Trump referred to the libertarian-minded congressman as a “Conservative Warrior” and a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution.”

It's quite a turnaround from March 2020, when Trump denounced Massie as a “third rate Grandstander” for trying to stall a sweeping $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.

While his maneuver failed, Massie’s action forced hundreds of lawmakers to return to the Capitol after a nearly two-week recess — contradicting the wishes of public health experts who were urging people to keep a safe social distance from one another to avoid exacerbating the pandemic.

At the time, Trump called Massie “a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!” and urged GOP leaders to “throw Massie out of Republican Party!″

People are also reading…

The pressure didn't stop congressman from trying to hold up what he considered to be an unconstitutional vote for a wasteful bill. Massie — known for going his own way in Congress — said at the time that his request for a recorded vote was “to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber.″

Despite the public tongue-lashing from Trump, Massie went on to trounce his Republican primary challenger in 2020 on his way to reelection in the northern Kentucky district.

Now Massie has the former president's backing in seeking another term in the GOP stronghold. Massie is strongly favored to win his contested GOP primary next week.

One of Massie's primary challengers, Claire Wirth, has portrayed herself as a stronger supporter of Trump's agenda than the congressman.

Trump on Tuesday also endorsed Kentucky's four other Republican congressmen, who are heavily favored to win new terms in the GOP-trending state. The outcomes of Trump-endorsed races are closely watched as the former president tries to assert his dominance over the party ahead of another potential presidential run in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

In Iraq, people suffer from recurrent dust storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News