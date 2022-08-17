Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, lost a GOP primary. Cheney fell Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in a rout, reinforcing Trump's grip on the party’s base.

Cheney told supporters their work "is far from over” and she'll “do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run.

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her Trump-endorsed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, Republican Sarah Palin was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat.

Syria has denied it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans, a week after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of holding him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen" in its territories.

Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose WWII submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died. He was 81. Michelle Bega, a representative of Petersen, said the director died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In sports, by beating the Dodgers in 11 innings, the Brewers kept pace with the Cardinals in the NL Central, the Braves closed the gap on the Mets in the NL East, the Rays took advantage of the slumping Yankees, and the NBA will take it easy on Election Day.

In the sky with a hurricane hunter: Part 2 | Across the Sky podcast Lightning within hurricanes is rare but this week's Across the Sky weather podcast guest talks about the activity he saw inside Hurricane Rita.

President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections.

The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. officials have announced that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came Tuesday as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

Authorities say people have been wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police said the six were shot shortly after midnight by people in a black SUV near Methodist North Hospital.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home looking for food early Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzalez said Monday the nearly 400-pound bear flipped a lever handle door and found dog-food inside the home in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs.

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall.

The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Mississippi is welcoming an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death. The king of rock ‘n’ roll died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” The first lady has been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina and began experiencing symptoms Monday.

Home Depot’s sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion.

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction. The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022.

—The Associated Press