Trump inaugural chair: I'm '100% innocent' in lobbying case

Prosecutors said Barrack boasted to contacts in the Emirates that he could help them gain influence with the then-new administration, even as he was seeking a post as ambassador to the UAE or as special envoy to the Middle East.

Federal authorities say Barrack broke the law by failing to disclose his UAE ties to the U.S. government.

On Friday, a Los Angeles magistrate judge approved a $250 million bail deal negotiated between Barrack's lawyers and federal prosecutors. The arrangement required Barrack to give up passports and submit to electronic monitoring. It also imposed a curfew.

Barrack is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal agents.

Matthew Grimes, 27, an Aspen, Colorado-based former executive at Barrack’s company, and Rashid al Malik, 43, an Emirati businessman who prosecutors said acted as a conduit to that nation’s rulers, were also charged in the seven-count indictment returned in Brooklyn federal court.

Grimes also appeared Monday in the same court, where his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.