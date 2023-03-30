Here's a look at the top stories for today, Thursday, March 30:
Trump indicted
A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.
CDC study: Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic
For every American killed by gunfire, an estimated two or more more survive, often with terrible injuries — a fact that public health experts say is crucial to understanding the full impact of guns on society.
A new government study highlights just how violent America's recent past has been by showing a surge in gunfire injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the number of people fatally shooting each other — and themselves — also increased.
The number of people injured by gunfire was nearly 40% higher in 2020 and 2021, compared with 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published Thursday. In 2022, gun injuries tapered off, but were still 20% higher than before the pandemic.
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
Authorities released 911 recordings on Thursday that capture the terror inside a Nashville elementary school during a mass shooting this week, as callers pleaded for help in hushed voices while sirens, crying and gunfire could be heard in the background.
Police released recordings of three emergency calls made during Monday's attack at The Covenant School, in which three children and three adults were killed.
In one, 76-year-old retired church member Tom Pulliam tells the dispatcher he is with a group of people, including several children, who are walking away from the Christian school toward a main road. Although Pulliam remains calm, the tension and confusion of the situation are clear, with several adults speaking over each other and children’s voices in the background.
When the dispatcher requests a description of the shooter, Pulliam asks a second man to get on the line.
“All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door. It was — he’s currently in the second grade hallway, upstairs” the second man says, noting the assailant was dressed in camouflage and wearing a vest.
Asked about how many shots were fired, a woman responds, “I heard about 10 and I left the building.”
Pulliam, who was with his wife driving near the church when the attack happened, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is struggling to make sense of what happened. He said he mostly the children and how calm they seemed, not “yelling and screaming or anything.”
“Up there for a normal day of school, these young children," he said. "Now, there’s difficult days to go through.”
Russia’s security service has arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges. It's the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. Thirty-one-year-old Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, about 1,670 kilometers (1,035 miles) east of Moscow. Russia’s Federal Security Service accused him of trying to obtain classified information. Known by the acronym FSB, the service is the top domestic security agency and main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided that the actor wasn’t at fault for the crash. The jury verdict comes Thursday in a packed court room in Park City, Utah. A jury dismissed the complaint of a retired optometrist who sued Paltrow over injuries he sustained when the two crashed on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort. The decision comes after eight days of live-streamed courtroom testimony that drew worldwide audiences and became pop culture fixation.
Two Army helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing "several" casualties, military officials said.
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three adults slain in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The crowd in the city's downtown was largely somber and silent and filled with young people. First lady Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow were among those featured. So were fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor. Civic leaders were also in the evening's lineup. Mayor John Cooper called Monday's shootings at the private Christian school “our worst day.” Earlier in the day, Pope Francis sent his condolences to the city and offered prayers to those affected.
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill regulating some of the most personal aspects of life for transgender young people. The bill bans access to gender-affirming health care and restricts the bathrooms they can use. The votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto were lopsided on Wednesday. The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky. It could reach the courts if opponents follow through on promises to mount a legal challenge against the bill. Activists on both sides held competing rallies before lawmakers took up the bill.
President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency. This comes despite the Biden administration having expressed strong objections to the bill earlier this year. With Senate passage late Wednesday, the measure heads to Biden's desk, on an easy path to becoming law. It marks the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure only, only to soften its stance. Just weeks ago, Biden stunned many fellow Democrats when he declined to veto a Republican-led bill to upend a new criminal code for the District of Columbia, allowing it to become law.
The Vatican has formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery.” That is the theory backed by 15th century papal bulls that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Indigenous groups have been demanding such a statement for decades. A Vatican statement Thursday said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. It said the documents had been “manipulated” for political purposes by colonial powers “to justify immoral acts against Indigenous peoples that were carried out, at times, without opposition from ecclesial authorities.”
A Vatican official says Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection. Further medical updates were expected later Thursday. Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing. The Vatican says the 86-year-old pope doesn't have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment. His audiences were canceled through Friday. Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it wasn’t clear how his medical condition would affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances. His hospitalization was the first since Francis underwent intestinal surgery and spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021.
A fire broke out on a ferry in the southern Philippines and raged overnight for eight hours, killing at least 31 of the approximately 250 passengers and crew. Officials say many of the more than 200 people who survived the blaze jumped off the ship and were rescued from the dark sea by the coast guard, navy, a nearby ferry and local fishermen. They say rescuers are still searching for at least seven missing people. The bodies of 18 of the 31 victims were discovered after the fire was extinguished in a budget section of the passenger cabin. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations.
King Charles III has become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament. Charles is on his first foreign trip since becoming U.K. king. Charles and queen consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of well-wishers and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace. The three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The U.K. government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following Brexit. The king also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, visited Ukrainian refugees, toured an organic farm outside Berlin and chatted with soldiers of a joint German and U.K. military unit.
Dominion Voting Systems has been ensnared in a web of conspiracy theories that have undermined public confidence in U.S. elections among conservative voters. The conspiracies have led to calls to ban voting machines in some places and triggered death threats against election officials. Those conspiracies are at the heart of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed against Fox News. Dominion claims Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims and says it lost contracts and business opportunities. Fox argues it was reporting on newsworthy allegations and says Colorado-based Dominion overstates its value. In Arizona, Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says Dominion is “maybe one of the most demonized brands” in the world.