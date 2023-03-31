A trove of FBI documents made public this week offers a new view into high-stakes gambler Stephen Paddock’s mindset before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. Sixty people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip. A fellow gambler told the FBI that Paddock was very upset about how the casinos in Las Vegas had been treating him in recent years despite his high-roller status. The unidentified gambler says he believes the stress could’ve easily caused Paddock to snap. Paddock was a video poker player who relied on gambling as his main source of income. Las Vegas police dismissed the importance of the documents, saying speculation on a motive causes more harm to victims, survivors and their families.