MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump has thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory. It raises the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York. In an acknowledgment of the sway the former president holds with the voters who will decide the GOP contest next year, those eyeing a primary challenge to Trump were quick to criticize the indictment. Without naming Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the move “un-American.” Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened after Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, told CNN the charges were “outrageous.”
President Joe Biden will visit a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado, as a series of severe storms threatens again to rip across the Midwest and the South. Last week's twister destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and nearby Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of other structures were badly damaged. The death toll stands at 21, based on deaths confirmed by coroners. Authorities don't know of anyone else missing. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will survey the damage on Friday, meet with homeowners and first responders and get a briefing from federal and state officials.
Russia has used it long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine. The attacks killed at least two civilians and damaged homes. The bombardment Friday came as Ukrainians commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the town near Kyiv stands as a symbol of the atrocities the Russian army has committed since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The Kremlin’s forces occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine and stayed for about a month. Ukrainian troops retook the town and they found horrific scenes. Hundreds of bodies were uncovered including some of children.
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich. Cubs-Brewers was the fourth of 15 opening day games to begin Thursday. Several more violations followed on the first day of regular season games since MLB introduced a slate of rules changes this season.
A trove of FBI documents made public this week offers a new view into high-stakes gambler Stephen Paddock’s mindset before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. Sixty people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip. A fellow gambler told the FBI that Paddock was very upset about how the casinos in Las Vegas had been treating him in recent years despite his high-roller status. The unidentified gambler says he believes the stress could’ve easily caused Paddock to snap. Paddock was a video poker player who relied on gambling as his main source of income. Las Vegas police dismissed the importance of the documents, saying speculation on a motive causes more harm to victims, survivors and their families.
Funeral services are set for the six people killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, as the grieving city mourns the victims of the horrific attack on what should have been a normal day of school. Police said three adults and three 9-year-old students were killed during the shooting Monday at The Covenant School. The children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Also killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher. Funeral arrangements have now been disclosed for all the victims except Peak.
The Vatican says that Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the pope’s recovery has been “normal” and that he ate a pizza Thursday for dinner. The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis. The Vatican then said that Francis will be St. Peter's Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.
King Charles III commemorated the more than 30,000 people killed in the Allied bombing of Hamburg almost 80 years ago as he visited the northern German city Friday on the last leg of his first foreign trip since becoming monarch. The attack in July 1943 carried out by British and American planes using incendiary bombs was a response to Nazi Germany’s deadly aerial raids on Britain. It resulted in a firestorm which destroyed large parts of the city and remains a painful memory in the Hanseatic port’s proud history. Earlier, Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, visited a memorial to the Kindertransporte that saw more than 10,000 Jewish children receive refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. in 1938.
The global rivalry between the United States and China has been a recurring backdrop during Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa. Beijing's influence is particularly apparent during the second and third stops in Tanzania and Zambia, where Harris arrived on Friday. China is a far larger trading partner than the U.S., and it has financed major infrastructure projects, leaving some countries on the hook for billions of dollars in debt. Harris has played down the geopolitical competition but acknowledges there's limited time for Washington to make inroads. President Joe Biden’s administration is worried that Africa is slipping further into Beijing’s sphere of influence.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
