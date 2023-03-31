The Vatican says that Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the pope’s recovery has been “normal” and that he ate a pizza Thursday for dinner. The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis. The Vatican then said that Francis will be St. Peter's Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.