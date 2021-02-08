 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump lawyers in brief call impeachment trial unconstitutional 'political theater,' urge Senate to dismiss charges
View Comments
AP

Trump lawyers in brief call impeachment trial unconstitutional 'political theater,' urge Senate to dismiss charges

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump lawyers in brief call impeachment trial unconstitutional 'political theater,' urge Senate to dismiss charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scores still missing after glacier breaks in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News