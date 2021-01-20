Trump OKs prison release of Detroit's disgraced former mayor

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a frequent Trump critic, applauded the commutation.

“Kwame Kilpatrick is a person of great talent who still has much to contribute,” Duggan, also a Democrat, said in a statement. “I know how close he is to his three sons and I could not be happier for them being together again. This is a decision President Trump got right.”

Kilpatrick’s first term as mayor was marred by accusations of misuse of city funds on personal extravagance. Nonetheless, he was reelected in 2005 and Detroit’s financial footing continued to erode during his second term.

Often wearing diamond earring studs and a wide-brimmed fedora, Kilpatrick reveled in the title of the city’s “Hip-Hop Mayor.” The image later dogged the married mayor when he found himself in a text-messaging sex scandal with his then-chief of staff.

Those text messages led to a criminal investigation in 2007 and state charges accusing Kilpatrick of perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office in March 2008. He resigned as mayor in September that year, before his stints in jail and state prison.

Adolph Mongo, a Detroit-based political commentator who worked as a strategist on Kilpatrick’s 2005 reelection campaign, said he had hoped for the ex-mayor's release.