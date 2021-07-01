 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
0 Comments
breaking

Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump-Legal-Troubles

FILE - This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York. Prosecutors in New York are expected to bring the first criminal charges in a two-year investigation into Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief Weisselberg of tax crimes. 

This story will be updated.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.

Weisselberg was seen walking into the the courthouse in lower Manhattan around 6:20 a.m. with his lawyer.

New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment Thursday in a two-year investigation into Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and Weisselberg of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees.

The Trump organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, are expected to be charged with tax-related crimes Thursday. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News