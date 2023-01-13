 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company was fined $1.6 million Friday as punishment for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

A fine was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization for its conviction last month for 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

US Trump Legal Troubles

Pedestrians pass security barricades in front of Trump Tower, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in New York. The stiffest penalty Donald Trump’s company could receive when it is sentenced Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine — not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment. 

The amount imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan was the maximum allowed by law, an amount equal to double the taxes a small group of executives avoided on benefits including rent-free apartments in Trump buildings, luxury cars and private school tuition.

Trump himself was not on trial and denied any knowledge of his executives evading taxes illegally.

While the fine — less than the cost of a Trump Tower apartment — isn't big enough to impact the company's operations or future, the conviction is a black mark on the Republican's reputation as a savvy businessman as he mounts a campaign to regain the White House. Full story:

