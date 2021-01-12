Trump, Pence meet for 1st time since riot; president heading to border; Alabama rolls again

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Trump and Vice President Pence met Monday for the first time since Wednesday's attack on the Capitol; the president is heading to the Texas border today; and Alabama cruised to another national title.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing.
The two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation,” according to a senior administration official. It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over certification of November's election results. Pence and his family were forced into hiding.
During their conversation, the official said, Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work for "the remainder of their term" — a seeming acknowledgement that the vice president will not pursue efforts to try to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office with nine days left in his term. Read more:
***
Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days out of sight following the Capitol siege, President Donald Trump travels to Texas to trumpet one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration.
Trump will be flying Tuesday to Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S-Mexican border. The city is named after the San Antonio mission where a small group of Texan independence-fighters fended off Mexican forces during a 13-day siege. Most of them died but the mission became a symbol of resistance for Texans, who eventually defeated the Mexican army.
Trump's visit — no doubt a symbol of the president's defiance — comes as he spends the final days of his presidency isolated, aggrieved and staring down the prospect of a second impeachment after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power. Read more:
***
Unstoppable Tide: Alabama routs Ohio St for national title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The celebration was at once familiar and unique. The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts.
It’s a rite of passage if you have played for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban.
The final game of a college football season in a pandemic, a season that was uncertain to be played in the summer and filled with disruptions in the fall, ended in the most predictable fashion: Alabama as national champion for the sixth time in the last 12 years under Saban.
DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable as the top-ranked Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night. Read more:
***
Today's weather
The Pacific Northwest will be inundated with heavy rain and mountain snow over the next few days. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
***
In other news today ...
- Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people on board.
- Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
- President Donald Trump’s acting head of the Department of Homeland Security abruptly resigned Monday, leaving the post ahead of schedule as the nation faces a heightened terrorism threat from extremists seeking to reverse the election.
- The inauguration is designated as a “national special security event," which clears the way for communication, funding and preparation between multiple agencies in Washington, like the Capitol Police, Pentagon, Homeland Security and District-area police.
- Airbnb said Monday that it’s reviewing reservations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity.
- A judge has granted a stay in what was slated to be the U.S. government's first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades — a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother in Missouri, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own.
- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced Monday night that he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
- Wildfire smoke accounted for up to half of all health-damaging small particle air pollution in the western U.S. in recent years as warming temperatures fueled more destructive blazes, according to a study released Monday.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for trending stories, a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In 2010, Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake, and more events that happened on this day in history.
Here's a look back at sports happenings on this date in history, Jan. 12.
***