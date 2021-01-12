Trump, Pence meet for 1st time since riot; president heading to border; Alabama rolls again

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Top stories

After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing.

The two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation,” according to a senior administration official. It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over certification of November's election results. Pence and his family were forced into hiding.