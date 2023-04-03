On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Former President Donald Trump was returning to New York in advance of his arraignment on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
» Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast. At least 32 people have died.
» Russia’s top counterterrorism body has blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for the bombing attack that killed a well-known Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
» Pope Francis has presided over his first ceremony in St. Peter's Square following a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis. Palm Sunday opened his heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments.
» Connecticut police have charged two people with cutting more than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service in the southwest part of the state.
» “Son of Sinner” Jelly Roll is a three-time winner at the CMT Music Awards. The rapper-turned-country singer reigned at Sunday night's fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas.
» Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will seek the Republican presidential nomination and he's positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.
» In sports, it was a busy day in major league baseball, the NCAA title game was decided in women's basketball, and highlights from the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and golf circuits.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a pony lead police in Alabama on an hours-long chase, a food startup is creating meatballs out of woolly mammoths, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
If you think you can bribe a pony with peppermints and pizza crust, think again. Apparently that only works for humans, in the animal world yo…
The world’s first woolly mammoth meatball, made using the extinct giant’s DNA, has been unveiled at Nemo Science museum in Amsterdam.
A stranded giant Pacific octopus was returned to the sea in Skagit County, Washington, thanks to the quick thinking of a girl, her family, and…
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks.
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week. The Titanosaur is heading to London. But at 122-feet-long,…
Gene Fulton says he was able to crawl out of his pickup truck that was flipped by the Rolling Fork, Mississippi tornado on March 24.
In 2007, Iraqi footballers Ahmed Naser and his teammate Ihab Kareem went shopping in Baghdad for new soccer boots before the Iraqi Premier Lea…
Marking a historic moment for India’s cheetah reintroduction project, one of the translocated Namibian cheetahs, Siyaya, gave birth to four cu…
A letter signed by Elon Musk and hundreds of experts calling for a pause in the development of artificial intelligence is a "hot mess" of "AI …
A soccer team of grannies have defied the odds in the Grannies International Football Tournament in Limpopo. South Africa’s Vhakhegula Vhakheg…
Paragliding is a dangerous sport, all relying on the wind to keep one’s chute aloft in the sky. But this is the moment those very winds turned…
Arabica and Robusta are the two most consumed coffee beans in the world, but the more popular and expensive Arabica is threatened by climate c…
What started as a late season day of skiing in northwestern Washington nearly ended in tragedy, if not for this heroic rescue.